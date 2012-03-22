ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
chemotaxis
chemotaxis
Cellular Chemotaxis
Tracy Vence
| Oct 29, 2014
| 1 min read
Two papers detail how a cell’s gradient sensing and cytoskeletal architecture dictate one mode of chemotactic movement.
Ulcer-forming Bacteria Target Tiny Traumas
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Jul 17, 2014
| 3 min read
A new study finds that
Helicobacter pylori
home in on small lesions in the stomach and promote ulceration within minutes of epithelial injury.
A Gamete Matchmaker
Hannah Waters
| Mar 22, 2012
| 3 min read
Chemical cues dispersed by mussel eggs may attract sperm that are their perfect match.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT