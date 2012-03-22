ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. chemotaxis

chemotaxis

Cellular Chemotaxis
Tracy Vence | Oct 29, 2014 | 1 min read
Two papers detail how a cell’s gradient sensing and cytoskeletal architecture dictate one mode of chemotactic movement.
Ulcer-forming Bacteria Target Tiny Traumas
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Jul 17, 2014 | 3 min read
A new study finds that Helicobacter pylori home in on small lesions in the stomach and promote ulceration within minutes of epithelial injury.
A Gamete Matchmaker
Hannah Waters | Mar 22, 2012 | 3 min read
Chemical cues dispersed by mussel eggs may attract sperm that are their perfect match.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT