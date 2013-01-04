ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Phantom Limbs
Chia-Yi Hou | Jun 17, 2019 | 1 min read
Researchers study how oxygen around an embryo helps shape the way feet and digits form in amphibians and chickens.
Discovery’s Crest: A Profile of Marianne Bronner
Anna Azvolinsky | Dec 1, 2018 | 8 min read
Studying how neural crest cells journey through the embryo, this Caltech developmental biologist has revealed how they form major cell types, including peripheral neurons, bone, and smooth muscle.
Image of the Day: A Heart is Born
The Scientist Staff | Aug 28, 2017 | 1 min read
To track distinct populations of developing cardiovascular cells, scientists used pulses of electricity to introduce fluorescently labeled DNA into chick embryos.
Image of the Day: Stretchy Chicken Skin
The Scientist Staff | Aug 25, 2017 | 1 min read
In a developing chicken embryo, skin cells pull on each other, forming multicellular mounds that eventually turn into properly-spaced feathers.
Image of the Day
The Scientist Staff | Jan 4, 2013 | 1 min read
The skeleton of this 13-day-old chick embryo has been stained to highlight cartilage (blue) and bone (red).
