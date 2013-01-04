ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
chicken embryo
chicken embryo
Image of the Day: Phantom Limbs
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jun 17, 2019
| 1 min read
Researchers study how oxygen around an embryo helps shape the way feet and digits form in amphibians and chickens.
Discovery’s Crest: A Profile of Marianne Bronner
Anna Azvolinsky
| Dec 1, 2018
| 8 min read
Studying how neural crest cells journey through the embryo, this Caltech developmental biologist has revealed how they form major cell types, including peripheral neurons, bone, and smooth muscle.
Image of the Day: A Heart is Born
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 28, 2017
| 1 min read
To track distinct populations of developing cardiovascular cells, scientists used pulses of electricity to introduce fluorescently labeled DNA into chick embryos.
Image of the Day: Stretchy Chicken Skin
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 25, 2017
| 1 min read
In a developing chicken embryo, skin cells pull on each other, forming multicellular mounds that eventually turn into properly-spaced feathers.
Image of the Day
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 4, 2013
| 1 min read
The skeleton of this 13-day-old chick embryo has been stained to highlight cartilage (blue) and bone (red).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT