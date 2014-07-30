ADVERTISEMENT
circannual rhythms
How a Sleep-Associated Hormone Affects Murine Tooth Development
Mallory Locklear
| Aug 22, 2016
| 3 min read
Disrupting the light/dark cycles of pregnant mice, researchers observe detrimental effects in the mouths of the animals’ pups.
The Dark Side of Light
Kerry Grens
| May 14, 2015
| 1 min read
Artificially extended days cause mice to gain fat and alter the function of their brown fat, a study shows.
Seasonal Genes
Ashley P. Taylor
| May 12, 2015
| 4 min read
Gene expression varies not only during the day but also throughout the year, a study shows.
Circadian Responses to Chemo
Kerry Grens
| Apr 21, 2015
| 1 min read
After exposure to curcumin, rat cancer cell populations undergo a daily cycle of cell death.
Prepped for the Long Sleep
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Jul 30, 2014
| 3 min read
Hibernation-related proteins are common even in non-hibernating animals, a study shows.
