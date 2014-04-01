Subscribe
Book Excerpt from
Feeling & Knowing
In Chapter 1, "On Being," author Antonio Damasio outlines the dawn of consciousness.
Book Excerpt from
Feeling & Knowing
Book Excerpt from
Feeling & Knowing
In Chapter 1, “On Being,” author Antonio Damasio outlines the dawn of consciousness.
In Chapter 1, “On Being,” author Antonio Damasio outlines the dawn of consciousness.
Opinion: Being, Feeling, and Knowing: Our Path to Consciousness
Antonio Damasio
| Nov 1, 2021
| 3 min read
The idea that minds and consciousness might be generated by the nervous system alone is false.
Alternate Activation of Two Brain Systems Tied to Consciousness
Ruth Williams
| Mar 12, 2020
| 3 min read
Imaging reveals how cyclical patterns of brain activity differ between conscious and unresponsive individuals.
Science Philosophy in a Flash - A Rising Star Launches Brain Power into Outer Space
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| 1 min read
Alysson Muotri shares how tapping into his inner creative spark fuels his pursuit of science.
Botanists Say Plants Are Not Conscious
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jul 5, 2019
| 3 min read
Researchers push back against those who work in the field of plant neurobiology and claim plants can learn and have a form of consciousness.
Neural Patterns of Consciousness Identified
Ruth Williams
| Feb 6, 2019
| 3 min read
Imaging of the human brain reveals constellations of activity associated with conscious and unconscious states.
Researchers Develop New Strategy for Detecting Consciousness
Abby Olena, PhD
| Nov 21, 2018
| 4 min read
The EEG-based method could help clinicians identify patients with severe brain injuries who are actually capable of some cognitive function, despite appearing unresponsive.
Researchers Succeed in Keeping Disembodied Pig Brains Alive
Catherine Offord
| May 1, 2018
| 2 min read
The organs showed neural activity for up to 36 hours, adding fuel to discussions about the ethics of future neuroscientific research.
Nerve Stimulation Revives Consciousness from Vegetative State
Shawna Williams
| Sep 25, 2017
| 2 min read
Low-intensity activation of the vagus nerve appears to have increased a patient’s awareness of his surroundings after 15 years without communication.
The Cellular Hallmarks of Consciousness
Anna Azvolinsky
| Sep 21, 2017
| 4 min read
Recording from single neurons of epilepsy patients, neuroscientists show that both the strength and timing of neuronal firing are important to consciously perceive a visual object.
Can Science Crack Consciousness?
Paul L. Nunez
| Nov 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Researchers seek to disentangle the complexity of the human mind from a cross-disciplinary perspective, but the phenomenon may be out of the reach of human understanding.
Contributors
Ben Andrew Henry
| Nov 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the November 2016 issue of
The Scientist
.
Book Excerpt from
The New Science of Consciousness
Paul L. Nunez
| Oct 31, 2016
| 4 min read
In Chapter 1, author Paul L. Nunez sets the stage for a scientific exploration of the inky depths of consciousness.
Allen Institute Launches Brain Observatory
Tanya Lewis
| Jul 13, 2016
| 2 min read
The first data include real-time neural activity in the visual cortex of mice observing pictures and videos.
Brain Listens During Sleep
Tanya Lewis
| Jun 15, 2016
| 3 min read
People continue to hear and process words during light non-REM sleep, a study shows.
Quantifying Consciousness
Tanya Lewis
| May 26, 2016
| 3 min read
Overall brain metabolic rate can distinguish between pathological states of human consciousness, a study shows.
In Your Dreams
David Gelernter
| Mar 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Understanding the sleeping brain may be the key to unlocking the secrets of the human mind.
Contributors
Catherine Offord
| Mar 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the March 2016 issue of
The Scientist
.
Still There
Jef Akst
| Oct 20, 2014
| 1 min read
Researchers identify brain activity patterns that may indicate when an unresponsive patient is conscious.
Future Minded
Michio Kaku
| Apr 1, 2014
| 3 min read
Imagine consciousness traveling at the speed of light.
