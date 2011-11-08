ADVERTISEMENT
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.
On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.
Science Philosophy in a Flash - Making Scientific Strides in the Produce Aisle
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Sep 13, 2022
| 1 min read
Andrew Pelling shares how pursuing knowledge for its own sake breaks down interdisciplinary barriers and lays the foundation for ground-breaking research.
Science Philosophy in a Flash - A Rising Star Launches Brain Power into Outer Space
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Jul 27, 2022
| 1 min read
Alysson Muotri shares how tapping into his inner creative spark fuels his pursuit of science.
Master Decoder: A Profile of Kári Stefánsson
Anna Azvolinsky
| Mar 1, 2019
| 9 min read
A neurologist by training, Stefánsson founded Iceland-based deCODE Genetics to explore what the human genome can tell us about disease and our species’ evolution.
Inside a Painter’s Brain
Ajai Raj
| Oct 24, 2014
| 2 min read
Dean Cercone shares the cortical correlates of his creative process as part of a neuroscience-inspired exhibition.
Brain-Based Labels Bunk?
Kate Yandell
| Aug 19, 2013
| 1 min read
An fMRI study shows speculations that people are “left-brained” versus “right-brained” are not backed by evidence.
Freestyle fMRI
Beth Marie Mole
| Nov 21, 2012
| 3 min read
Brain scans of rap artists taken during improvised performances provide a snapshot of creative flow.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant
| Jun 1, 2012
| 3 min read
The Aha! Moment, Imagine, Ignorance,
and
The Age of Insight
Motivate Your Lab
Edyta Zielinska
| Jun 1, 2012
| 8 min read
How to run an efficient and creative lab without micromanaging
Opinion: Academia Suppresses Creativity
Fred Southwick
| May 9, 2012
| 4 min read
By discouraging change, universities are stunting scientific innovation, leadership, and growth.
Q&A: Aging Geniuses
Cristina Luiggi
| Nov 8, 2011
| 5 min read
A new study shows that over the past century, the age at which scientists produce their most valuable work is increasing.
