ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
a middle-aged male scientist wearing a white lab coat points at a computer screen while a younger woman scientist also wearing a lab coat looks on.
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds

On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.

On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. creativity

creativity

Making Scientific Strides in the Produce Aisle
Science Philosophy in a Flash - Making Scientific Strides in the Produce Aisle
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | Sep 13, 2022 | 1 min read
Andrew Pelling shares how pursuing knowledge for its own sake breaks down interdisciplinary barriers and lays the foundation for ground-breaking research.
A Rising Star Launches Brain Power into Outer Space
Science Philosophy in a Flash - A Rising Star Launches Brain Power into Outer Space
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | Jul 27, 2022 | 1 min read
Alysson Muotri shares how tapping into his inner creative spark fuels his pursuit of science.
march 2019 the scientist profile
Master Decoder: A Profile of Kári Stefánsson
Anna Azvolinsky | Mar 1, 2019 | 9 min read
A neurologist by training, Stefánsson founded Iceland-based deCODE Genetics to explore what the human genome can tell us about disease and our species’ evolution.
Inside a Painter’s Brain
Ajai Raj | Oct 24, 2014 | 2 min read
Dean Cercone shares the cortical correlates of his creative process as part of a neuroscience-inspired exhibition.
Brain-Based Labels Bunk?
Kate Yandell | Aug 19, 2013 | 1 min read
An fMRI study shows speculations that people are “left-brained” versus “right-brained” are not backed by evidence.
Freestyle fMRI
Beth Marie Mole | Nov 21, 2012 | 3 min read
Brain scans of rap artists taken during improvised performances provide a snapshot of creative flow.
Capsule Reviews
Bob Grant | Jun 1, 2012 | 3 min read
The Aha! Moment, Imagine, Ignorance, and The Age of Insight
Motivate Your Lab
Edyta Zielinska | Jun 1, 2012 | 8 min read
How to run an efficient and creative lab without micromanaging
Opinion: Academia Suppresses Creativity
Fred Southwick | May 9, 2012 | 4 min read
By discouraging change, universities are stunting scientific innovation, leadership, and growth.
Q&A: Aging Geniuses
Cristina Luiggi | Nov 8, 2011 | 5 min read
A new study shows that over the past century, the age at which scientists produce their most valuable work is increasing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT