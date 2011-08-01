ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
crystallography
crystallography
Book Excerpt from
Gene Machine
Venki Ramakrishnan
| Dec 5, 2018
| 5 min read
In Chapter 13, “The Final Assault,” author Venki Ramakrishnan relays the moment when he and collaborators finally solved the structure of a ribosomal subunit.
Pioneer of Crystallography Dies
Katarina Zimmer
| Oct 27, 2017
| 2 min read
Isabella Karle has passed away at age 95.
Crystallography Innovator Dies
Kerry Grens
| Jun 26, 2017
| 2 min read
Philip Coppens, who developed photocrystallography, has passed away at age 86.
Fraudulent Paper Pulled
Bob Grant
| Jan 5, 2016
| 1 min read
Nature
retracts a study six years after an investigation found that the protein structures it reported were fabricated.
Crystal Unclear
Tracy Vence
| Oct 15, 2015
| 10+ min read
A behind-the-scenes look at how researchers solved the high-resolution crystal structure of the nucleosome core particle raises the age-old question of assigning credit in science.
Mitochondrial Enzyme Detailed
Jef Akst
| Jan 9, 2015
| 2 min read
Researchers reveal clues regarding how an ancient mitochondrial enzyme helps maintain healthy cells across the tree of life.
The Year of Crystallography
Kerry Grens
| Feb 11, 2014
| 2 min read
UNESCO highlights accomplishments in crystallography in a year-long celebration in 2014.
3-D Seer
Karen Hopkin
| Aug 1, 2011
| 9 min read
Dissatisfied with the uncertainty of crystallography, Ned Seeman invented a new way of assembling the molecules that encompass the logic of life.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT