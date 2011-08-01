ADVERTISEMENT
  crystallography

Book Excerpt from Gene Machine
Venki Ramakrishnan | Dec 5, 2018 | 5 min read
In Chapter 13, “The Final Assault,” author Venki Ramakrishnan relays the moment when he and collaborators finally solved the structure of a ribosomal subunit.
Pioneer of Crystallography Dies
Katarina Zimmer | Oct 27, 2017 | 2 min read
Isabella Karle has passed away at age 95. 
Crystallography Innovator Dies
Kerry Grens | Jun 26, 2017 | 2 min read
Philip Coppens, who developed photocrystallography, has passed away at age 86.
Fraudulent Paper Pulled
Bob Grant | Jan 5, 2016 | 1 min read
Nature retracts a study six years after an investigation found that the protein structures it reported were fabricated.
Crystal Unclear
Tracy Vence | Oct 15, 2015 | 10+ min read
A behind-the-scenes look at how researchers solved the high-resolution crystal structure of the nucleosome core particle raises the age-old question of assigning credit in science.
Mitochondrial Enzyme Detailed
Jef Akst | Jan 9, 2015 | 2 min read
Researchers reveal clues regarding how an ancient mitochondrial enzyme helps maintain healthy cells across the tree of life.
The Year of Crystallography
Kerry Grens | Feb 11, 2014 | 2 min read
UNESCO highlights accomplishments in crystallography in a year-long celebration in 2014.  
3-D Seer
Karen Hopkin | Aug 1, 2011 | 9 min read
Dissatisfied with the uncertainty of crystallography, Ned Seeman invented a new way of assembling the molecules that encompass the logic of life.
