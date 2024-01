In Chapter 1, “Why We Love Fad Diets,” authors Janet Chrzan and Kima Cargill explain the American propensity to take shortcuts to weight loss.

Book Excerpt from Anxious Eaters: Why We Fall for Fad Diets

Book Excerpt from Anxious Eaters: Why We Fall for Fad Diets

Book Excerpt from Anxious Eaters: Why We Fall for Fad Diets

In Chapter 1, “Why We Love Fad Diets,” authors Janet Chrzan and Kima Cargill explain the American propensity to take shortcuts to weight loss.

In Chapter 1, “Why We Love Fad Diets,” authors Janet Chrzan and Kima Cargill explain the American propensity to take shortcuts to weight loss.