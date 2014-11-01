ADVERTISEMENT
Diffusion tensor imaging

The Scientist Speaks - Into the Mind of Human’s Best Friend: Using fMRI to Study Canine Cognition
Niki Spahich, PhD | Jul 23, 2021 | 1 min read
Gregory Berns discusses training dogs to undergo fMRI scans to better understand their brains.
When Dogs Offer Insights into Tigers
Gregory Berns | Oct 1, 2017 | 3 min read
MRI scans of dog brains open windows into the cognition of the extinct thylacine.
White’s the Matter
Kelly Rae Chi | Nov 1, 2014 | 8 min read
A basic guide to white matter imaging using diffusion MRI
