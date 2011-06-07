ADVERTISEMENT
DNA computer
Making DNA Data Storage a Reality
Catherine Offord
| Oct 1, 2017
| 10+ min read
A few kilograms of DNA could theoretically store all of humanity’s data, but there are practical challenges to overcome.
Researchers Hijack a Computer Using DNA Malware
Catherine Offord
| Aug 11, 2017
| 2 min read
Malicious code written with nucleic acids could one day threaten sequencing facilities, the team warns.
Q&A: Encoding a Classic Film, Computer Operating System in DNA
Joshua A. Krisch
| Mar 2, 2017
| 4 min read
A conversation with computer scientist Yaniv Erlich
Biological Programming
Tanya Lewis
| Apr 1, 2016
| 1 min read
A new tool makes programming living cells like writing computer software.
Living Transistors
Kate Yandell
| Apr 1, 2013
| 2 min read
Scientists are trying to turn cells into tiny computers.
DNA Machines Inch Forward
Sabrina Richards
| Mar 5, 2013
| 5 min read
Researchers are using DNA to compute, power, and sense.
DNA Hard Drive
Megan Scudellari
| May 23, 2012
| 2 min read
Researchers design the first rewritable biological data storage system.
DNA-based calculator
Jessica P. Johnson
| Jun 7, 2011
| 1 min read
The newest DNA computer can calculate square roots.
