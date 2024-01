Many plants reflect ultrasonic waves, thereby attracting the pollinators, but one cactus takes a different approach.

Ecuadorian Cactus Absorbs Ultrasound, Enticing Bats to Flowers

Ecuadorian Cactus Absorbs Ultrasound, Enticing Bats to Flowers

Many plants reflect ultrasonic waves, thereby attracting the pollinators, but one cactus takes a different approach.

Many plants reflect ultrasonic waves, thereby attracting the pollinators, but one cactus takes a different approach.