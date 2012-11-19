ADVERTISEMENT
Pioneering Neuroscientist Dies
Diana Kwon
| Jul 31, 2017
| 2 min read
Marian Diamond, a former University of California, Berkeley, professor, discovered the first evidence for neuroplasticity and studied Einstein’s brain.
Einstein’s Brilliant Connections
Kerry Grens
| Oct 7, 2013
| 1 min read
Remarkably thick connections between Albert Einstein's left and right brain hemispheres offer one possible explanation of his intelligence.
Einstein’s Unusual Brain
Dan Cossins
| Nov 19, 2012
| 1 min read
Previously unreleased photographs show that Einstein’s brain had several unusual features that could explain his extraordinary cognitive abilities.
