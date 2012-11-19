ADVERTISEMENT
Pioneering Neuroscientist Dies
Diana Kwon | Jul 31, 2017 | 2 min read
Marian Diamond, a former University of California, Berkeley, professor, discovered the first evidence for neuroplasticity and studied Einstein’s brain.
Einstein’s Brilliant Connections
Kerry Grens | Oct 7, 2013 | 1 min read
Remarkably thick connections between Albert Einstein's left and right brain hemispheres offer one possible explanation of his intelligence.
Einstein’s Unusual Brain
Dan Cossins | Nov 19, 2012 | 1 min read
Previously unreleased photographs show that Einstein’s brain had several unusual features that could explain his extraordinary cognitive abilities.
