ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. EMG

EMG

Robotic Orthotics Aid Gait in Kids with Cerebral Palsy
Aggie Mika | Aug 24, 2017 | 2 min read
The wearable technology, akin to motorized leg braces, help children with physical disabilities extend their knees as they walk. 
Neuro-Insights into Holding It
Jef Akst | Oct 17, 2014 | 1 min read
Scientists reveal the neural underpinnings—and muscles tightly linked with—the involuntary flexing of the pelvic floor, which comprises muscles that help us delay urination.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT