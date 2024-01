Conceived as a way to resolve differences between government regulators and academics over the chemical’s effects, the CLARITY-BPA collaboration instead highlights divisions.

A Landmark Study On BPA Leaves Scientists at Odds

A Landmark Study On BPA Leaves Scientists at Odds

Conceived as a way to resolve differences between government regulators and academics over the chemical’s effects, the CLARITY-BPA collaboration instead highlights divisions.

Conceived as a way to resolve differences between government regulators and academics over the chemical’s effects, the CLARITY-BPA collaboration instead highlights divisions.