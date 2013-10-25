ADVERTISEMENT
Epigenome Editing Decreases Alcohol Seeking and Anxiety in Rats
A CRISPR-based system that reverses epigenetic changes caused by adolescent binge drinking reduces adult addiction-like behaviors in rats, a study finds, suggesting that an epigenomic approach could someday help treat people with alcohol use disorder.
Our Favorite Genetics Stories of 2021
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Dec 23, 2021 | 4 min read
Studies The Scientist covered this year illustrate the expanding importance of genetic and genomic research in all aspects of life science, from ecology to medicine.
Enhancers: Conserved in Activity, Not in Sequence
Jack J. Lee | Nov 1, 2021 | 8 min read
Certain stretches of DNA that regulate gene expression have evolved differently from protein-coding genes.
LabTalk Podcast - Hijacking Genes: Uncovering the Cause of Lineage Ambiguous Leukemia
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Oct 28, 2021 | 1 min read
Chromosomal rearrangements reposition influential and often overlooked non-coding elements in the genome to hijack genes and cause cancer.
Regulators of Gene Activity in Animals Are Deeply Conserved
Amanda Heidt | Nov 6, 2020 | 5 min read
Enhancers, short regions of DNA that direct gene expression, of species separated by 700 million years of evolution worked interchangeably, according to a new study.
Finding Enhancers with CRISPR
Anna Azvolinsky | Jan 11, 2016 | 3 min read
Researchers use CRISPR/Cas9 to screen for noncoding elements in the human genome.
Silencing Surprise
Jenny Rood | Jun 1, 2015 | 2 min read
A chromatin remodeler in embryonic stem cells clears the DNA for mRNA transcription while stifling the expression of noncoding transcripts.
Bigger Brains
Jenny Rood | Feb 20, 2015 | 2 min read
Researchers identify a human DNA element that spurs neurogenesis and brain growth when placed in mice.
DNA Loop-the-Loops
Kate Yandell | Dec 11, 2014 | 4 min read
A new full-genome map indicates how DNA is folded within the nuclei of human cells.
Enhanced Enhancers
Eric Olson | Nov 1, 2014 | 3 min read
The recent discovery of super-enhancers may offer new drug targets for a range of diseases.
Exploring the Roles of Enhancer RNAs
Ashley P. Taylor | May 7, 2014 | 4 min read
Scientists have recently discovered that enhancers are often transcribed into RNAs. But they’re still not sure what, if anything, these eRNAs do.
Enhancer and Promoter Atlases
Ashley P. Taylor | Mar 26, 2014 | 4 min read
Consortium annotates the human genome with cell type-specific information about transcription start sites, active enhancers, and their expression throughout the body.
About Face
Abby Olena, PhD | Oct 25, 2013 | 2 min read
Researchers show that genetic enhancer elements likely contribute to face shape in mice.
