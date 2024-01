The naturalist was recognized for his work on social behavior and pheromones in ants and as a champion of wildlife conservation.

E.O. Wilson, Renowned Ant Researcher, Dies at 92

E.O. Wilson, Renowned Ant Researcher, Dies at 92

The naturalist was recognized for his work on social behavior and pheromones in ants and as a champion of wildlife conservation.

The naturalist was recognized for his work on social behavior and pheromones in ants and as a champion of wildlife conservation.