A bacterium that produces an insulin-like peptide can give mice type 1 diabetes, and infection with the microbe seems to predict the onset of the disease in humans, a study finds.

How a Specific Gut Bacterium May Cause Type 1 Diabetes

How a Specific Gut Bacterium May Cause Type 1 Diabetes

How a Specific Gut Bacterium May Cause Type 1 Diabetes

A bacterium that produces an insulin-like peptide can give mice type 1 diabetes, and infection with the microbe seems to predict the onset of the disease in humans, a study finds.

A bacterium that produces an insulin-like peptide can give mice type 1 diabetes, and infection with the microbe seems to predict the onset of the disease in humans, a study finds.