These social animals keep tabs on aggressive members of the group and groom them less after fights to punish them.

Dwarf Mongooses Shun Bullies to Manage Conflict: Study

Dwarf Mongooses Shun Bullies to Manage Conflict: Study

These social animals keep tabs on aggressive members of the group and groom them less after fights to punish them.

These social animals keep tabs on aggressive members of the group and groom them less after fights to punish them.