Close up view of fruit fly
Science Snapshot: Here’s Lookin’ At You, Kid
Experimentally nudging the patterning within the compound eyes of insects.
Science Snapshot: Here's Lookin' At You, Kid
Science Snapshot: Here's Lookin' At You, Kid

Experimentally nudging the patterning within the compound eyes of insects.

Experimentally nudging the patterning within the compound eyes of insects.

eye development

Photo of newborn mouse pups
Retinal Activity Prepares Blind Newborn Mice for Vision
Ruth Williams | Jul 22, 2021 | 3 min read
Spontaneous waves of nerve impulses flowing across the retina help mouse pups practice motion detection for when they eventually open their eyes.
drosophila eye development retina fruit fly imaginal disc
Image of the Day: Fly Eye
Chia-Yi Hou | Jul 16, 2019 | 1 min read
See a developing Drosophila eye.
Image of the Day: Mouse Cornea
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Jan 30, 2018 | 1 min read
Researchers discover a genetic link in mice between thinner corneas and an increased risk of developing glaucoma.
Image of the Day: Stop Signals
The Scientist Staff | Apr 16, 2017 | 1 min read
Transcytosis, suppression of vesicle traffic across cells, helps reduce permeability in the blood-retinal barrier during development.
Turning Back the Brain’s Clock
Anna Azvolinsky | Oct 15, 2014 | 4 min read
The brain’s ability to make new neural connections can be restored in mice by blocking a protein that normally acts as a natural brake on neuroplasticity. 
Speaking of Vision Science
The Scientist Staff | Oct 1, 2014 | 2 min read
October 2014's selection of notable quotes
Boyle’s Monsters, 1665
Sabrina Richards | May 1, 2012 | 2 min read
From accounts of deformed animals to scratch-and-sniff technology, Robert Boyle's early contributions to the Royal Society of London were prolific and wide ranging.
Eye of the Giant
Megan Scudellari | Mar 15, 2012 | 3 min read
Soccer ball-sized eyes may help giant squid see distant predators in the deep, dark ocean.
How to Make Eyeball Stew
Hannah Waters | Mar 1, 2012 | 2 min read
Editor's choice in developmental biology
