New documents reveal that Mani Pavuluri had enrolled her sons as controls in a prematurely halted drug trial, a ProPublica investigation finds.

Fresh Concerns Raised About UIC Researcher’s Pediatric Drug Study

Fresh Concerns Raised About UIC Researcher’s Pediatric Drug Study

New documents reveal that Mani Pavuluri had enrolled her sons as controls in a prematurely halted drug trial, a ProPublica investigation finds.

New documents reveal that Mani Pavuluri had enrolled her sons as controls in a prematurely halted drug trial, a ProPublica investigation finds.