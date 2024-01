The Scientist interviews evolutionary biologist Carles Vilà about how a large genomic inversion detected in common quail affects the birds’ physical characteristics and migratory behaviors.

Chromosomal Rearrangement Linked to Less Mobile Quail

Chromosomal Rearrangement Linked to Less Mobile Quail

Chromosomal Rearrangement Linked to Less Mobile Quail

The Scientist interviews evolutionary biologist Carles Vilà about how a large genomic inversion detected in common quail affects the birds’ physical characteristics and migratory behaviors.

The Scientist interviews evolutionary biologist Carles Vilà about how a large genomic inversion detected in common quail affects the birds’ physical characteristics and migratory behaviors.