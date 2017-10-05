ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. feedback system control technique

feedback system control technique

Image of the Day: Better Together
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Oct 5, 2017 | 1 min read
When it comes to thwarting roundworms, scientists find that combining four antiparasitic drugs in smaller doses packs a greater punch than the four drugs alone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT