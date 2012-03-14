ADVERTISEMENT
Brighter, Smaller, Faster
Jeffrey M. Perkel | Feb 1, 2013 | 7 min read
As X-ray crystallography enters its second century, shrinking crystals and brighter light sources are redefining structural biology.
Designing Transition-State Inhibitors
Vern L. Schramm | May 1, 2012 | 1 min read
A transition-state mimic has the power to bind an enzyme at its tipping point as strongly as any available inhibitor and more strongly than most, preventing enzymatic activity. 
Freezing Time
Vern L. Schramm | May 1, 2012 | 10+ min read
Targeting the briefest moment in chemistry may lead to an exceptionally strong new class of drugs.
Next Generation: A Molecular Camera
Hannah Waters | Mar 14, 2012 | 3 min read
Knocking electrons out of atomic orbit with a laser allows researchers to take femtosecond-scale “movies” of molecules in motion.
