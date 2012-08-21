fermentation

ADVERTISEMENT
How Flour Type Affects Sourdough Starters
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Dec 1, 2023
| 4 min read
By studying various sourdough starters and sequencing their microbial menageries, researchers generated useful information for people wanting to experiment in their kitchens and classrooms.
Researchers Make Alternatives to Shark-Sourced Vaccine Ingredient
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Feb 22, 2023
| 3 min read
Synthetic variations of squalene, which is used to boost immune responses, could make vaccines more effective while reducing fisheries for struggling sharks.
Modified Yeast Tolerate Alcohol, Heat
Kate Yandell
| Oct 2, 2014
| 4 min read
Simple changes help yeast thrive in the presence of their own harmful byproducts and could boost biofuel production.
A Wine Bacterium’s Proteome
Abby Olena, PhD
| Feb 26, 2014
| 1 min read
Scientists map the partial proteome of a common lactic acid bacterium.
Beard Beer
Beth Marie Mole
| Oct 3, 2012
| 4 min read
A brewmaster is creating a signature concoction using yeast found in his facial hair.
New Life for Old Grounds
Edyta Zielinska
| Aug 21, 2012
| 1 min read
Used ground coffee and other café food waste could one day be converted into plastics, detergents and other products.
