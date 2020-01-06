ADVERTISEMENT
Circular clusters of <em>Staphylococcus aureus&nbsp;</em>drift on a blue background.
Retching Mice Reveal the Brain Circuit Behind Vomiting
The discovery could one day lead to the development of better antinausea medications.
food poisoning

two black-and-white microscope images, one with a few black dots, the other with many rod-shaped bacteria
Identifying a Killer, 1895
Catherine Offord | Jul 1, 2021 | 4 min read
A contaminated ham put bacteriologist Émile Pierre-Marie van Ermengem on the path to discovering the microbe that produces botulinum toxin.
Infographic: How a City Health Department Uses Social Media
Emma Yasinski | Jan 6, 2020 | 1 min read
Foodborne illnesses are consistently underreported. Social media may help.
