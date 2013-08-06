ADVERTISEMENT
Remembering Those We Lost in 2022
Lisa Winter
| Dec 26, 2022
| 5 min read
A look at some noteworthy scientists who died this year, leaving behind a legacy of research excellence.
Pioneering Geneticist C. Thomas Caskey Dies at 83
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Jan 28, 2022
| 3 min read
Caskey’s contributions to the field were instrumental to modern genetics.
Stephen Warren, Icon of Fragile X Research, Dies at 67
Lisa Winter
| Sep 21, 2021
| 2 min read
He famously identified the genetic mutation that causes the condition in 1991.
Scientists Grapple with US Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research
Diana Kwon
| Mar 2, 2020
| 6 min read
The Trump administration’s changes to policy involving material donated from abortions have led scientists to adjust their research projects or seek alternative sources of funding.
Recent Trials for Fragile X Syndrome Offer Hope
Randi Hagerman
| Sep 1, 2019
| 10+ min read
Despite a solid understanding of the biological basis of fragile X syndrome, researchers have struggled to develop effective treatments.
Infographic: The Genetics of Fragile X Syndrome
Randi Hagerman
| Sep 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Variation in the number of CGG repeats in the
FMR1
gene at the bottom of the X chromosome can lead to increased levels of mRNA or decreased levels of protein—both conditions that cause disease.
Image of the Day: Fragile Fly
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Dec 7, 2017
| 1 min read
Researchers examine the effects on the fruit fly intestine of the protein responsible for Fragile X syndrome in humans.
Image of the Day: Fragile X
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Nov 7, 2017
| 1 min read
Researchers uncover the central role of a protein linked to Fragile X Syndrome in mice, one of the leading causes of autism and intellectual disability.
Image of the Day: Fragile Brain
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Oct 3, 2017
| 1 min read
In Fragile X syndrome—a genetic mishap that results in cognitive delays—the lack of a translation-repressing protein leads to the rampant accumulation of other proteins in the mouse brain.
Image of the Day: Everybody Needs a Friend
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 10, 2017
| 1 min read
The protein encoded by the gene that causes Fragile X in humans partners with another protein, dNab2, to alter gene expression in fruit fly neurons.
Gene Spans Mental Disorders
Kate Yandell
| Aug 6, 2013
| 3 min read
Defects in TOP3β may lead to neural development problems in people with fragile X syndrome and schizophrenia.
