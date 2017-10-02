Subscribe
Fruit Flies Evolve in Time with the Seasons: Study
Researchers find that evolution can operate on extraordinarily fast timescales.
Fruit Flies Evolve in Time with the Seasons: Study
Fruit Flies Evolve in Time with the Seasons: Study
Researchers find that evolution can operate on extraordinarily fast timescales.
Researchers find that evolution can operate on extraordinarily fast timescales.
Tumors Disrupt the Blood-Brain Barrier at a Distance
Abby Olena, PhD
| Sep 9, 2021
| 4 min read
Shoring up the tissues that separate neurons and other brain cells from the circulatory system in fruit flies and mice can prolong life in the presence of a tumor.
Evolutionary Biologist Richard Lewontin Dies at 92
Annie Melchor
| Jul 8, 2021
| 3 min read
The Harvard University evolutionary biologist pioneered the use of protein gel electrophoresis to study molecular genetics.
Insects Pass Antiviral Immunity to Offspring
Abby Olena, PhD
| Dec 17, 2020
| 4 min read
In both
Drosophila
and mosquitoes, protection lasts for generations following a single maternal exposure to positive-sense single-stranded RNA viruses.
Tau Linked to RNA Splicing Errors in Flies
Emily Makowski
| Oct 8, 2019
| 2 min read
In brain samples from people with Alzheimer’s disease, the protein aggregates more strongly bound proteins involved in processing RNA, the same study finds.
Image of the Day: Poison Tolerance
Emily Makowski
| Oct 3, 2019
| 1 min read
Genetically engineered
Drosophila
withstand toxins common in monarch butterflies’ diet.
Johannes Kohl Untangles the Neural Circuitry Behind Instinct
Nicoletta Lanese
| Oct 1, 2019
| 3 min read
The Francis Crick Institute neurobiologist aims to learn how physiological states, such as hunger, alter information processing in the brain.
Image of the Day: Seizure Proteins
Nicoletta Lanese
| Aug 14, 2019
| 1 min read
The sei ion channel in fruit flies keeps their neuronal excitability in check.
Genetically Personalized Fruit Flies Screen for Cancer Drugs
Ruth Williams
| May 22, 2019
| 4 min read
Fly avatars bearing multiple genetic changes akin to those of a cancer patient lead to a tailor-made treatment that has shrunk the patient’s tumors.
Artificially Intelligent Tools Capture Animal Movement
Carolyn Wilke
| May 1, 2019
| 4 min read
Algorithms for motion capture help neuroscientists dig into the question of how the brain produces behavior.
China Is Growing Cotton on the Moon
Ashley Yeager
| Jan 15, 2019
| 2 min read
Images from the country’s Chang’e-4 lunar lander show the first sprouting plants.
Fruit Fly Geneticist Bruce Baker Dies
Diana Kwon
| Jul 30, 2018
| 2 min read
The Stanford University professor was known for his work on sex determination and courtship in flies.
Fruit Fly Males Woo Females with Three Songs, Not Two
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jul 26, 2018
| 3 min read
Researchers show that
Drosophila melanogaster
males are capable of producing more modes of courtship song with their wings than previously thought.
Fruit Fly Geneticist Dan Lindsley Dies
Kerry Grens
| Jun 26, 2018
| 2 min read
A leader in the
Drosophila
community, the UCSD professor was well known for his so-called Red Book of fruit fly genetics.
Male Fruit Flies Take Pleasure in Having Sex
Jim Daley
| Apr 20, 2018
| 1 min read
Sex-deprived males seek out alcohol.
Image of the Day: Gene Expression
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Apr 9, 2018
| 1 min read
A new algorithm scrutinizes the most hard-to-read segments of the genome.
3-D–Printed Ethoscopes Lower Barriers to Large-Scale Fly Behavior Studies
Ruth Williams
| Jan 1, 2018
| 3 min read
The DIY devices collect data and enable light stimulation, chamber agitation, and gas infusion.
Image of the Day: Fragile Fly
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Dec 7, 2017
| 1 min read
Researchers examine the effects on the fruit fly intestine of the protein responsible for Fragile X syndrome in humans.
Image of the Day: Blood Factory
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Nov 20, 2017
| 1 min read
In
Drosophila
larvae, the formation of blood cells takes place in a specialized organ, the lymph gland.
Q&A with Michael Young, Nobel Laureate
Ashley P. Taylor
| Oct 2, 2017
| 5 min read
Young talks with
The Scientist
about studying circadian rhythms in fruit flies, the applications of his work beyond
Drosophila
, and winning the prize.
