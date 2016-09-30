ADVERTISEMENT
Doppelgängers Similar in Looks and DNA: Study
Look-alikes are also more likely to share lifestyle traits.
Home
Subjects
genetic code
genetic code
Pioneering Geneticist C. Thomas Caskey Dies at 83
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Jan 28, 2022
| 3 min read
Caskey’s contributions to the field were instrumental to modern genetics.
Screen of 250,000 Species Reveals Tweaks to Genetic Code
Dan Robitzski
| Nov 9, 2021
| 5 min read
A massive screen of bacterial and archaeal genomes revealed five previously unknown instances where an organism uses an alternate code to translate genetic blueprints into proteins.
Protein Size Matters
David Adam
| Sep 23, 2021
| 3 min read
A study probes how genetic duplications that can swell protein length influence human traits such as height and kidney function.
Many Bacteria and Archaea Promoters Work Forward and Backward
Jack J. Lee
| May 28, 2021
| 4 min read
New analyses find that divergent transcription, in which one promoter directs the expression of two adjacent genes oriented in opposite directions, is conserved across all domains of life.
DNA’s Coding Power Doubled
Ruth Williams
| Feb 21, 2019
| 3 min read
All life on Earth uses a genetic code based on four nucleotides. Now, scientists have created one with eight.
Genes Explain About 11 Percent of Differences in Years of Education
Shawna Williams
| Jul 24, 2018
| 2 min read
The influence of genetic variants tops that of socioeconomic status.
Protozoans Found With No Dedicated Stop Codons
Karen Zusi
| Oct 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Some ciliates use the same trio of nucleotides to code for an amino acid and to stop translation.
Ciliates Are Genetic-Code Deviants
Karen Zusi
| Sep 30, 2016
| 1 min read
Traditional stop codons have a double meaning in the protozoans' mRNA, sometimes calling for an amino acid during translation.
