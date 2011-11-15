ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. geron

geron

Geron hESC Trial to Resume?
Jef Akst | May 27, 2014 | 1 min read
Nearly three years after Geron shuttered its stem cell program, BioTime receives funding to relaunch a Phase 1 trial for spinal cord injury.
Geron’s Stem Cell Program Sold
Jef Akst | Oct 2, 2013 | 2 min read
The company, which launched the first ever clinical trial for a human embryonic stem cell therapy before shuttering its stem cell arm, has finally struck a deal with BioTime.
Geron Sells Stem Cell Assets
Beth Marie Mole | Jan 8, 2013 | 2 min read
BioTime finalizes a deal to buy Geron’s defunct human embryonic stem cell assets.
BioTime Seeks Geron Stem Cell Assets
Vicki Brower | Nov 13, 2012 | 3 min read
Two former Geron CEOs make a bid for the company’s defunct human embryonic stem cell business.
First hESC Trial Kaput
Jef Akst | Nov 15, 2011 | 4 min read
Geron is terminating a clinical trial testing a human embryonic stem cell treatment for spinal cord injury.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT