A photo of soybeans
The Right Chemistry, 1935
Percy Lavon Julian, a young, Black scientist working in Jim Crow America, gained international recognition after beating chemists at the University of Oxford in the race to synthesize the alkaloid physostigmine, used for decades as a treatment for glaucoma.
man in white with bookshelves
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
Chloe Tenn | Dec 2, 2021 | 2 min read
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
Infographic: Envisioning Macrophages
Ashley Yeager | Mar 1, 2021 | 1 min read
Researchers find different distributions of the immune cells in young, older, and diseased eyes.
Macrophages of the Human Eye Come into Focus
Ashley Yeager | Mar 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Imaged in real time in living people, immune cells at the surface of the retina could serve as biomarkers to detect retinal and possibly neurological diseases and track their progression.
Genetic Reprogramming Restores Vision in Mice: Study
Max Kozlov | Dec 6, 2020 | 5 min read
Researchers repaired what is otherwise irreversible damage in the animals’ ocular neurons, by activating transcription factors ordinarily used to generate induced pluripotent stem cells.
Quasi-Lymphatic System in the Rodent Eye Clears Waste
Abby Olena, PhD | Apr 16, 2020 | 3 min read
Two rodent models of glaucoma have defects in the waste drainage system.
Image of the Day: Mouse Cornea
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Jan 30, 2018 | 1 min read
Researchers discover a genetic link in mice between thinner corneas and an increased risk of developing glaucoma.
