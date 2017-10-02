ADVERTISEMENT
Building Modern Biosensors with Metallic Nanoparticles
Building Modern Biosensors with Metallic Nanoparticles
Mining for Gold: Recent Advances in Lateral Flow Assay Technology
nanoComposix
| Apr 13, 2022
| 1 min read
Integrating gold nanoparticles and nanoshells into lateral flow assays
Getting More Lateral Flow Test Sensitivity with Nanoshell Probes
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and nanoComposix
| Jan 19, 2022
| 3 min read
Silica-gold nanoshells highlight how good probe design can boost assay performance.
Heating Up CAR T Cells for Cancer Therapy
Roni Dengler, PhD
| Sep 10, 2021
| 2 min read
Heated gold nanoparticles unleash the therapeutic activity of engineered CAR T cells.
Hadiyah-Nicole Green Targets Cancer With Lasers
Emily Makowski
| Apr 1, 2020
| 3 min read
Spurred by family tragedy, the medical physicist wants to treat cancer in a new way.
Laser-Triggered Nanobubbles Blast a Path into Biofilms
Jonathan Wosen
| Apr 1, 2020
| 4 min read
Researchers could one day use the method to deliver antibiotics to topical wounds infected by hard-to-treat masses of bacteria.
Light-Activated Nanodevices Control Cells
Ruth Williams
| Sep 1, 2019
| 3 min read
DNA-coated gold nanorods enable cells to be activated by light without genetic manipulation.
Nonviral CRISPR Delivery a Success
Abby Olena, PhD
| Oct 2, 2017
| 3 min read
Researchers use gold nanoparticles to deliver CRISPR-Cas9 and correct a point mutation in a mouse model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
