Learn about new nanoparticle biosensor technologies
  3. gold nanoparticles

Learn About the Latest Developments in Diagnostic Assays
Mining for Gold: Recent Advances in Lateral Flow Assay Technology
nanoComposix | Apr 13, 2022 | 1 min read
Integrating gold nanoparticles and nanoshells into lateral flow assays
gold nanoshells
Getting More Lateral Flow Test Sensitivity with Nanoshell Probes
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and nanoComposix | Jan 19, 2022 | 3 min read
Silica-gold nanoshells highlight how good probe design can boost assay performance.
stn-sept-14-story-1-thumbnail-800x560
Heating Up CAR T Cells for Cancer Therapy
Roni Dengler, PhD | Sep 10, 2021 | 2 min read
Heated gold nanoparticles unleash the therapeutic activity of engineered CAR T cells.
Hadiyah-Nicole Green Targets Cancer With Lasers
Emily Makowski | Apr 1, 2020 | 3 min read
Spurred by family tragedy, the medical physicist wants to treat cancer in a new way.
Laser-Triggered Nanobubbles Blast a Path into Biofilms
Jonathan Wosen | Apr 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Researchers could one day use the method to deliver antibiotics to topical wounds infected by hard-to-treat masses of bacteria.
Light-Activated Nanodevices Control Cells
Ruth Williams | Sep 1, 2019 | 3 min read
DNA-coated gold nanorods enable cells to be activated by light without genetic manipulation.
Nonviral CRISPR Delivery a Success
Abby Olena, PhD | Oct 2, 2017 | 3 min read
Researchers use gold nanoparticles to deliver CRISPR-Cas9 and correct a point mutation in a mouse model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. 
