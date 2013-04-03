ADVERTISEMENT
H7N9
First Human Case of H7N4 Bird Flu Confirmed
Shawna Williams
| Feb 15, 2018
| 1 min read
The woman, a resident of southeast China, has since recovered.
Unraveling H7N9’s History
Kate Yandell
| Dec 30, 2014
| 3 min read
An analysis of stored samples shows that H7N9 precursor H9N2, a virus widespread in chickens, has shown increased fitness in recent years.
Person-to-Person H7N9?
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jan 20, 2014
| 1 min read
The death of a medical worker in China prompts worries that the virus can spread between humans.
Evolution of H7N9
Erin Weeks
| Sep 20, 2013
| 1 min read
Genetic diversity helped avian influenza A viruses make the leap from birds to humans, researchers report.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 1, 2013
| 2 min read
September 2013's selection of notable quotes
Multiple Bird Flu Threats Lurk
Kate Yandell
| Aug 23, 2013
| 2 min read
The avian influenza virus H7N7, a cousin to H7N9, has been found in Chinese live poultry markets.
Week in Review: August 5–9
Jef Akst
| Aug 9, 2013
| 5 min read
Flu researchers propose H7N9 studies; NIH makes deal to share HeLa genome; herbal “remedies” can cause cancer; scientists record grid cell activity in humans
Bird Flu Spreads Between People
Dan Cossins
| Aug 7, 2013
| 2 min read
The H7N9 avian flu strain appears to have been transmitted from human to human for the first time, but its ability to jump between people is limited.
Bird Flu Experiments Proposed
Ed Yong
| Aug 7, 2013
| 4 min read
In a bid to avoid the controversy that dogged H5N1 research last year, flu researchers have published a letter proposing how to approach potentially dangerous research on H7N9.
Airborne H7N9
Kate Yandell
| Jul 19, 2013
| 2 min read
Chinese scientists confirm that the avian flu virus subtype can spread through the air between ferrets.
Drug Resistant Avian Flu
Edyta Zielinska
| May 29, 2013
| 1 min read
Three patients infected with the new H7N9 bird flu have developed resistance to antiviral drug treatment, causing great concern among doctors.
H7N9 Bird Flu Spreads Between Ferrets
Kate Yandell
| May 24, 2013
| 2 min read
The virus is able to transmit between the small mammals, but does not appear to spread readily through human-to-human contact.
H7N9’s Lineage
Kate Yandell
| May 2, 2013
| 2 min read
An analysis of the novel virus indicates it’s descended from at least four different bird flu strains.
Mysterious Avian Influenza in China
Kate Yandell
| Apr 3, 2013
| 2 min read
Two people have died and five have fallen ill from the H7N9 virus.
