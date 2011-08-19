ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Vector illustration of a courthouse with test tubes as pillars
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute
The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute
CRISPR Patent Ruling Favors Broad Institute

The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has once again decided that the institute has priority over the University of California and collaborators regarding intellectual property rights for CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing in eukaryotes. But the fight over the technique isn’t over.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. Harvard

Harvard

Harvard University library
Students Protest Amidst Harvard Sexual Harassment Scandal
Catherine Offord | Feb 15, 2022 | 2 min read
Hundreds of people turned up to show solidarity with three grad students suing the university over a professor’s alleged misconduct, while faculty who had previously spoken in the professor’s favor walk back their support.
black and white photo of Richard Lewontin standing in front of a chalkboard covered in equations
Evolutionary Biologist Richard Lewontin Dies at 92
Annie Melchor | Jul 8, 2021 | 3 min read
The Harvard University evolutionary biologist pioneered the use of protein gel electrophoresis to study molecular genetics.  
Philip Leder, Who Deciphered Amino Acid Sequences, Dies
Ashley Yeager | Feb 12, 2020 | 4 min read
The Harvard Medical School researcher’s work on the genetic basis of protein coding and production led him to make groundbreaking discoveries in immunology, molecular biology, and cancer genetics.
harvard university graduate student union strike
Harvard Graduate Students on Strike
Kerry Grens | Dec 4, 2019 | 2 min read
The students’ union and the university could not reach an agreement on salary, health benefits, and harassment protections.
Chemist Christopher Dobson Dies
Ashley Yeager | Sep 16, 2019 | 3 min read
The University of Cambridge scholar’s research on folding proteins advanced scientists’ understanding of illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and type 2 diabetes.
CRISPR Can Track Cellular History of a Mammalian Embryo
Sukanya Charuchandra | Aug 10, 2018 | 2 min read
Researchers used the genome-editing technology to analyze the development of mouse tissues.
Harvard Teaching and Research Assistants Vote to Unionize
Jim Daley | Apr 23, 2018 | 2 min read
The decision affects about 5,000 graduate students at the university who are eligible to join the union.
Harvard Primate Director Resigns
Hannah Waters | Mar 5, 2012 | 1 min read
The interim director of Harvard’s New England Primate Research Center stepped down amidst monkey deaths and animal welfare citations.
Next Generation: Sneaking into a Cell
Megan Scudellari | Jan 18, 2012 | 3 min read
A nanoscale device measures electrical signals inside cells without causing damage.
Primate Death Spurs Citations
Jessica P. Johnson | Aug 19, 2011 | 1 min read
The USDA cites a Harvard Medical School research facility after a second accidental primate death in a little over a year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT