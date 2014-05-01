ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Learn About Advanced Laboratory Research Safety
Building Better Biosafety Labs
Considerations for setting up and maintaining biosafety labs.
Building Better Biosafety Labs
Building Better Biosafety Labs

Considerations for setting up and maintaining biosafety labs.

Considerations for setting up and maintaining biosafety labs.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. health and safety

health and safety

Temporary fencing placed in front of the US Supreme Court building, which is in the background
Scientists Predict “Brain Drain” From States That Ban Abortion
Dan Robitzski | Jun 30, 2022 | 5 min read
Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, numerous researchers have announced plans to either vacate or decline career opportunities in states where abortion is or will soon be illegal.
Discover tips and tricks for the experimental success of sensitive applications
Matching Water Purity to Fit Experimental Needs
ELGA LabWater | Sep 24, 2021 | 1 min read
Do not overlook water purity as a determinant of experimental outcome.
Pure and Simple: Water Quality Determines Experimental Sensitivity
ELGA LabWater | Jul 29, 2021 | 1 min read
Reliably detect trace amounts of chemicals in complex samples.
COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus, pandemic, University of Michigan, testing, students, strike, student union, graduate, undergraduate, residential advisers
University of Michigan Grad Students Strike over COVID-19 Policy
Amanda Heidt | Sep 16, 2020 | 4 min read
Student workers have cited a lack of transparency and a failure to implement rapid and widespread testing among their many concerns regarding the school’s response to the pandemic.
Study Questions if School Closures Limit the Spread of COVID-19
Ashley Yeager | Apr 7, 2020 | 3 min read
School shutdowns might have a relatively small effect on preventing the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, a new meta-analysis suggests, though the preliminary data point to the need for more studies.
The Search for a Hangover Cure
The Scientist Staff | Dec 31, 2018 | 1 min read
Meet the author of a new book that explores the past, present, and future of research into how to salve the alcohol-addled brain and body.
New Year, New Lab
Karen Zusi | Jan 5, 2016 | 2 min read
Scientists share their 2016 resolutions across Twitter.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | May 1, 2014 | 2 min read
May 2014's selection of notable quotes
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT