hearing restoration
Journey to the Center of the Ear
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Aug 28, 2023
| 5 min read
An aqueduct connecting the brain to the ear may make gene therapy for hearing loss less invasive.
Optogenetic Therapies Move Closer to Clinical Use
Shawna Williams
| Nov 16, 2017
| 6 min read
With a clinical trial underway to restore vision optogenetically, researchers also see promise in using the technique to treat deafness, pain, and other conditions.
Understanding Music Heard Through Cochlear Implants
Jef Akst
| Mar 1, 2017
| 4 min read
Music sounds very different to cochlear implant users. Researchers are trying to improve the experience.
Katie Kindt's Quest to Understand Hair Cells
Karen Zusi
| Sep 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Acting Chief, Section on Sensory Cell Development and Function, National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. Age: 38
The Ears Have It
Anna Azvolinsky
| Sep 1, 2015
| 8 min read
A teaching obligation in graduate school introduced James Hudspeth to a career focused on how vertebrates sense sounds.
