  3. hearing restoration

A light gray mouse against an orange background listens to tiny headphones
Journey to the Center of the Ear
Niki Spahich, PhD | Aug 28, 2023 | 5 min read
An aqueduct connecting the brain to the ear may make gene therapy for hearing loss less invasive.
Optogenetic Therapies Move Closer to Clinical Use
Shawna Williams | Nov 16, 2017 | 6 min read
With a clinical trial underway to restore vision optogenetically, researchers also see promise in using the technique to treat deafness, pain, and other conditions.
Understanding Music Heard Through Cochlear Implants
Jef Akst | Mar 1, 2017 | 4 min read
Music sounds very different to cochlear implant users. Researchers are trying to improve the experience.
Katie Kindt's Quest to Understand Hair Cells
Karen Zusi | Sep 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Acting Chief, Section on Sensory Cell Development and Function, National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. Age: 38
The Ears Have It
Anna Azvolinsky | Sep 1, 2015 | 8 min read
A teaching obligation in graduate school introduced James Hudspeth to a career focused on how vertebrates sense sounds.
