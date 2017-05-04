hepatocyte

ADVERTISEMENT
Engineered Human Liver Tissue Grows in Mice
Anna Azvolinsky | Jul 19, 2017 | 3 min read
Tissue “seeds” made up of three cell types and patterned onto a scaffold develop into complex structures with some organ function, researchers show.
Mouse Livers Grow and Shrink Daily
Abby Olena, PhD | May 4, 2017 | 3 min read
Feeding-fasting rhythms and light-dark cycles direct regular changes in organ and cell size, as well as ribosome number and protein levels.
