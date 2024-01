A high-quality reference genome for this vulnerable feline may help scientists understand why they’re so prone to transitional cell carcinoma in captivity.

Genome Spotlight: Fishing cat (Prionailurus viverrinus)

Genome Spotlight: Fishing cat (Prionailurus viverrinus)

A high-quality reference genome for this vulnerable feline may help scientists understand why they’re so prone to transitional cell carcinoma in captivity.

A high-quality reference genome for this vulnerable feline may help scientists understand why they’re so prone to transitional cell carcinoma in captivity.