Donald Trump announced a plan to drastically cut HIV transmission by 2030, but some scientists and nonprofits aren’t sure the administration will follow through.

Experts Applaud, Question President’s Pledge to End AIDS Epidemic

Experts Applaud, Question President’s Pledge to End AIDS Epidemic

Donald Trump announced a plan to drastically cut HIV transmission by 2030, but some scientists and nonprofits aren’t sure the administration will follow through.

Donald Trump announced a plan to drastically cut HIV transmission by 2030, but some scientists and nonprofits aren’t sure the administration will follow through.