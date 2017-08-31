ADVERTISEMENT
  3. homology directed repair

Base Editing Now Able to Convert Adenine-Thymine to Guanine-Cytosine
Catherine Offord | Oct 25, 2017 | 8 min read
With the arrival of a new class of single-nucleotide editors, researchers can target the most common type of pathogenic SNP in humans.
Nonviral CRISPR Delivery a Success
Abby Olena, PhD | Oct 2, 2017 | 3 min read
Researchers use gold nanoparticles to deliver CRISPR-Cas9 and correct a point mutation in a mouse model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. 
Scientists Doubt Results of CRISPR’d Embryos
Aggie Mika | Aug 31, 2017 | 2 min read
Six scientists question the authors’ conclusions about the DNA repair process that led to the human embryos’ correction of a defective gene.
