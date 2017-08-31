ADVERTISEMENT
homology directed repair
homology directed repair
Base Editing Now Able to Convert Adenine-Thymine to Guanine-Cytosine
Catherine Offord
| Oct 25, 2017
| 8 min read
With the arrival of a new class of single-nucleotide editors, researchers can target the most common type of pathogenic SNP in humans.
Nonviral CRISPR Delivery a Success
Abby Olena, PhD
| Oct 2, 2017
| 3 min read
Researchers use gold nanoparticles to deliver CRISPR-Cas9 and correct a point mutation in a mouse model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Scientists Doubt Results of CRISPR’d Embryos
Aggie Mika
| Aug 31, 2017
| 2 min read
Six scientists question the authors’ conclusions about the DNA repair process that led to the human embryos’ correction of a defective gene.
