hot spring

The Hunt for Electrically Active Microbes
A new portable instrument could help to lure useful bugs in from the wild.
Mini-Metagenomics Leads to Microbial Discovery
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jul 14, 2017
| 3 min read
Researchers develop a method that combines the strengths of shotgun metagenomics and single-cell genome sequencing in a microfluidics-based platform.
Image of the Day: 3-Billion-Year-Old Bubbles
The Scientist
Staff
| May 10, 2017
| 1 min read
Fossilized gas bubbles, formed from being trapped by microbial biofilms, provide the oldest signature of life in terrestrial hot springs.
