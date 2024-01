Researchers generate cutting-edge mouse models by engrafting human cells and tissue into the animals to better study the human immune system.

An Introduction to Humanized Immune System Mouse Models

An Introduction to Humanized Immune System Mouse Models

Researchers generate cutting-edge mouse models by engrafting human cells and tissue into the animals to better study the human immune system.

Researchers generate cutting-edge mouse models by engrafting human cells and tissue into the animals to better study the human immune system.