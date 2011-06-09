ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. IGF-1

IGF-1

All In Proportion
Savraj S. Grewal | Mar 1, 2013 | 1 min read
Drosophila insulin-like peptides (dILPs) regulate part of the signaling pathway that helps keep organs growing in proportion during development.
Instant Messaging
Savraj S. Grewal | Mar 1, 2013 | 9 min read
During development, communication between organs determines their relative final size.
Apple peels give mice muscle power
Jessica P. Johnson | Jun 9, 2011 | 1 min read
A waxy substance, ursolic acid, found in high concentrations in apple peels, can help mice build muscle and reduce muscle atrophy, body fat, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol, reports Newswise. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT