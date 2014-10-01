ADVERTISEMENT
image tracking
image tracking
Eyes Track Dream Scenes
Kerry Grens
| Aug 13, 2015
| 2 min read
In vivo recordings from humans reveal that brain activity related to seeing pictures correlates with eye movements during REM sleep.
Keeping Track
Daniel Cossins
| Oct 1, 2014
| 4 min read
New software that can trace the individual paths of every animal in a massive swarm could help biologists unravel the secrets of collective behavior.
