  3. image tracking

Eyes Track Dream Scenes
Kerry Grens | Aug 13, 2015 | 2 min read
In vivo recordings from humans reveal that brain activity related to seeing pictures correlates with eye movements during REM sleep.
Keeping Track
Daniel Cossins | Oct 1, 2014 | 4 min read
New software that can trace the individual paths of every animal in a massive swarm could help biologists unravel the secrets of collective behavior.
