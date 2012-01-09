ADVERTISEMENT
Kenneth Coale
Biogeochemist Kenneth Coale Dies at 67
He was known for his research on iron’s role in phytoplankton biomass.
Biogeochemist Kenneth Coale Dies at 67
Biogeochemist Kenneth Coale Dies at 67

He was known for his research on iron's role in phytoplankton biomass.

He was known for his research on iron’s role in phytoplankton biomass.

