ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Biogeochemist Kenneth Coale Dies at 67
He was known for his research on iron’s role in phytoplankton biomass.
Biogeochemist Kenneth Coale Dies at 67
Biogeochemist Kenneth Coale Dies at 67
He was known for his research on iron’s role in phytoplankton biomass.
He was known for his research on iron’s role in phytoplankton biomass.
Home
Subjects
iron
iron
Janelle Ayres Explores the Ways in Which Animals Tolerate Disease
Amy Schleunes
| Jun 1, 2020
| 3 min read
The Salk Institute researcher was one of the first to show that killing a pathogen isn’t the only way to survive an infection.
Image of the Day: Ochre Paint
Emily Makowski
| Nov 26, 2019
| 2 min read
This ancient red pigment came from underwater.
Boosting Plants’ Uptake of Vitamins and Minerals
Ashley Yeager
| Feb 1, 2019
| 4 min read
With genetic tweaks, researchers can coax corn and other cereals to take in more iron, but sometimes the plants rebel.
Bacteria Use Plants’ Trick to Take Their Iron
Ashley Yeager
| Feb 1, 2019
| 2 min read
Pathogens appear to steal the metal from plants using the erratic motion of microscopic particles.
Vitamin C Blocks Leukemia Progression in Mice
Aggie Mika
| Aug 17, 2017
| 3 min read
High-dose vitamin C injections reverse the effects of a leukemia-promoting genetic deficiency.
Clamping Cords Too Soon?
Kate Yandell
| Jul 16, 2013
| 2 min read
A review study indicates that clamping umbilical cords immediately after birth, rather than waiting a few minutes, may increase the risk of iron and hemoglobin deficiency in infants.
Iron Builds a Better Brain
Ruth Williams
| Jan 9, 2012
| 3 min read
Brain imaging and gene analyses in twins reveal that white matter integrity is linked to an iron homeostasis gene.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT