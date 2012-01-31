ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Hormiphora californensis, a species of comb jelly
jumping spider

spider jumping while making silk
Webless Jumping Spiders Spin Super Strong Silk
Chloe Tenn | Nov 12, 2021 | 3 min read
The silk draglines made by zebra jumping spiders are tougher than the silk webbing of orb weaver spiders, even though they’re made at 25 to 35 times the speed.
Image of the Day: Spider Spotting
Emily Makowski | Oct 9, 2019 | 1 min read
A type of jumping spider called Afraflacilla had never been documented in India—until now.
Image of the Day: Ant Imposters
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 20, 2019 | 1 min read
Over the course of their lives, the jumping spider Synemosyna formica wears two different ant disguises to fool preying birds.
Jumping Spiders Produce Milk to Feed Their Young
Diana Kwon | Nov 29, 2018 | 3 min read
Without access to their mothers’ milk, Toxeus magnus offspring die within the first 10 days of life.
The Colorful World of Spiders
Amanda B. Keener | May 19, 2015 | 1 min read
Specialized filters allow jumping spiders to see more colors than scientists previously thought.
Through a Spider’s Eyes
Brittany Taylor | Apr 1, 2015 | 4 min read
Deciphering how a jumping spider sees the world and processes visual information may yield insights into long-standing robotics problems.
A Spider's Eye View
Brittany Taylor | Mar 31, 2015 | 1 min read
Cornell researchers probe the brains of jumping spiders to gain insight into the arachnid's visual processing capabilities.
Good Vibrations
Cristina Luiggi | Sep 1, 2012 | 4 min read
Researchers are learning how species from across the animal kingdom use seismic signals to mate, hunt, solve territorial disputes, and much more.
Behavior Brief
Hannah Waters | Jan 31, 2012 | 4 min read
A roundup of recent studies in behavior research
