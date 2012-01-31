ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Caught on Camera
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
Caught on Camera
Caught on Camera
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
Home
Subjects
jumping spider
jumping spider
Webless Jumping Spiders Spin Super Strong Silk
Chloe Tenn
| Nov 12, 2021
| 3 min read
The silk draglines made by zebra jumping spiders are tougher than the silk webbing of orb weaver spiders, even though they’re made at 25 to 35 times the speed.
Image of the Day: Spider Spotting
Emily Makowski
| Oct 9, 2019
| 1 min read
A type of jumping spider called
Afraflacilla
had never been documented in India—until now.
Image of the Day: Ant Imposters
Carolyn Wilke
| Mar 20, 2019
| 1 min read
Over the course of their lives, the jumping spider
Synemosyna formica
wears two different ant disguises to fool preying birds.
Jumping Spiders Produce Milk to Feed Their Young
Diana Kwon
| Nov 29, 2018
| 3 min read
Without access to their mothers’ milk,
Toxeus magnus
offspring die within the first 10 days of life.
The Colorful World of Spiders
Amanda B. Keener
| May 19, 2015
| 1 min read
Specialized filters allow jumping spiders to see more colors than scientists previously thought.
Through a Spider’s Eyes
Brittany Taylor
| Apr 1, 2015
| 4 min read
Deciphering how a jumping spider sees the world and processes visual information may yield insights into long-standing robotics problems.
A Spider's Eye View
Brittany Taylor
| Mar 31, 2015
| 1 min read
Cornell researchers probe the brains of jumping spiders to gain insight into the arachnid's visual processing capabilities.
Good Vibrations
Cristina Luiggi
| Sep 1, 2012
| 4 min read
Researchers are learning how species from across the animal kingdom use seismic signals to mate, hunt, solve territorial disputes, and much more.
Behavior Brief
Hannah Waters
| Jan 31, 2012
| 4 min read
A roundup of recent studies in behavior research
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT