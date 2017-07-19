kidney minimal change disease

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: A Swell Idea
The Scientist Staff | Jul 19, 2017 | 1 min read
To improve the resolution of biological samples at the cellular level, researchers inflate tissues with “swellable polymers” so that they’re easier to see under the microscope.    
