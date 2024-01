A study in mice finds that for certain genes, one parent’s allele can dominate expression and shape behavior—and which parent’s allele does so varies throughout the body.

Mouse Foraging Behavior Shaped by Opposite-Sex Parent’s Genes

Mouse Foraging Behavior Shaped by Opposite-Sex Parent’s Genes

A study in mice finds that for certain genes, one parent’s allele can dominate expression and shape behavior—and which parent’s allele does so varies throughout the body.

A study in mice finds that for certain genes, one parent’s allele can dominate expression and shape behavior—and which parent’s allele does so varies throughout the body.