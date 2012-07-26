ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Squeeze In
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Jul 30, 2018
| 1 min read
A novel system lets researchers examine the neuromuscular features of a hydra.
Making Micromotors Biocompatible
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Jun 1, 2016
| 8 min read
Researchers are developing potent ways to fuel and control the movement of micromotor devices.
TS Picks: June 15, 2015
Tracy Vence
| Jun 15, 2015
| 1 min read
Memory-based dietary assessments; organs-on-a-chip; scientists in Italy accused of spreading plant pathogen
Diseased Heart Chip
Jef Akst
| May 12, 2014
| 2 min read
In the latest iteration of organ-on-a-chip technology, researchers develop an in vitro model of functioning human heart tissue with an inherited cardiovascular disease.
Tissue on Chips Galore
Edyta Zielinska
| Jul 26, 2012
| 1 min read
The National Institutes of Health will fund 17 projects developing lab-on-a-chip applications to improve drug screening.
