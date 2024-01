The films coating buckeye butterflies’ wing scales vary in thickness, creating a broad spectrum of iridescent colors.

Image of the Day: Structural Colors

Image of the Day: Structural Colors

Image of the Day: Structural Colors

The films coating buckeye butterflies’ wing scales vary in thickness, creating a broad spectrum of iridescent colors.

The films coating buckeye butterflies’ wing scales vary in thickness, creating a broad spectrum of iridescent colors.