  3. mammalian regeneration

RNA Injection Restores Hearing in Guinea Pigs
Abby Olena, PhD | Apr 18, 2018 | 4 min read
Researchers deliver small interfering RNAs loaded into nanoparticles into the ears of adult guinea pigs to regenerate hair cells damaged by noise.
“Breakthrough” Tough to Reproduce
Kerry Grens | Apr 3, 2014 | 4 min read
An independent group could not replicate the results of a highly cited heart regeneration protocol, while others say they have succeeded.  
Nailing Regeneration
Sabrina Richards | Jun 12, 2013 | 3 min read
Researchers identify the signaling program that enables finger and toenail stem cells to direct digit regeneration after amputation.
Regenerating Rodent
Sabrina Richards | Sep 26, 2012 | 3 min read
An African mouse can regenerate wounded skin without scarring, providing insight into how tissue regeneration can occur in mammals.
