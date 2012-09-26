ADVERTISEMENT
mammalian regeneration
mammalian regeneration
RNA Injection Restores Hearing in Guinea Pigs
Abby Olena, PhD
| Apr 18, 2018
| 4 min read
Researchers deliver small interfering RNAs loaded into nanoparticles into the ears of adult guinea pigs to regenerate hair cells damaged by noise.
“Breakthrough” Tough to Reproduce
Kerry Grens
| Apr 3, 2014
| 4 min read
An independent group could not replicate the results of a highly cited heart regeneration protocol, while others say they have succeeded.
Nailing Regeneration
Sabrina Richards
| Jun 12, 2013
| 3 min read
Researchers identify the signaling program that enables finger and toenail stem cells to direct digit regeneration after amputation.
Regenerating Rodent
Sabrina Richards
| Sep 26, 2012
| 3 min read
An African mouse can regenerate wounded skin without scarring, providing insight into how tissue regeneration can occur in mammals.
