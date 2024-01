Preliminary testing indicates that the two people died from the Ebola-like virus, the World Health Organization says.

Marburg Virus Detected in Ghana for First Time

Marburg Virus Detected in Ghana for First Time

Marburg Virus Detected in Ghana for First Time

Preliminary testing indicates that the two people died from the Ebola-like virus, the World Health Organization says.

Preliminary testing indicates that the two people died from the Ebola-like virus, the World Health Organization says.